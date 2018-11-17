Woman, 6-year-old girl killed in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A woman and a child died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in rural St. Landry Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened at around 8 a.m. Friday on LA 95 near Linzay Road.
Trooper Thomas Gossen said the driver, Linsey Carriere, 31, of Eunice, failed to negotiate a curve and her 2003 Ford Expedition went off the roadway. The SUV then went into a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole before landing upside down.
Linsey Carriere was not properly restrained and ejected from the vehicle. Gossen said both Linsey Carriere and passenger Chloe Carriere, 6, of Eunice, were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
A 3-year-old passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Investigators do not know if either child was properly restrained at the time of the crash.
Gossen said troopers do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash but routine toxicology tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.
