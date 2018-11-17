Week 12 is ‘Cupcake Saturday’ in the SEC

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Much of the conference drama is over this season with the SEC Championship matchup already set and then, there is this week’s schedule.
The big matchups for week 12? Arkansas at Mississippi State and Missouri at Tennessee.
Here is the SEC schedule for Saturday just in case you want to tune in:
Citadel (4-5) at Alabama (10-0, 7-0 SEC): 11 a.m. • SEC Network (Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Bryant-Denny Stadium)
Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) at Mississippi State (6-4, 2-4 SEC): 11 a.m. • ESPN (Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field)
Idaho (4-6) at Florida (7-3, 5-3 SEC): 11 a.m. • ESPNU (Gainesville, Fla. • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Spurrier-Florida Field)
Middle Tennessee (7-3) at Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC): 1 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel (Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field)
Missouri (6-4, 2-4 SEC) at Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 SEC): 2:30 p.m. • CBS (Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium)
Liberty (4-5) at Auburn (6-4, 3-4 SEC): 3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel (Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium)
UMass (4-7) at Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC): 3 p.m. • SEC Network (Athens, Ga. • Sanford Stadium)
UAB (9-1) at Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC): 6 p.m. • ESPN 2 (College Station, Texas • Kyle Field )
Rice (1-10) at LSU (8-2, 5-2 SEC): 6:30 p.m. • ESPNU (Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium)
Ole Miss (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC): 6:30 p.m. • SEC Network (Nashville, Tenn. • Vanderbilt Stadium )
Chattanooga (6-4) at South Carolina (5-4, 4-4 SEC): 6:30 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel (Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium)
