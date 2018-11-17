Slidell police officer injured in September motorcycle accident dies

SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) - Members of the Slidell Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own this morning.
Police Officer Jason Seals passed away from injuries he received in an on-duty motorcycle accident in September.
Officer Seals was escorting a funeral procession on September 25 on Highway 190W in Slidell when a vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him causing him to hit the vehicle.
"Jason was a model officer who was beloved by his family, his fellow officers and the citizens of our community," says Slidell Police Chief Randal Fandal. "We are broken, but we are focused on providing prayers and support to Jason's family. He left behind a loving wife, three kids and many others who loved him dearly. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family."
Funeral arrangements for Officer Seals have not been discusses at this time. The Slidell Police Department says they will release details about the services when they become available.
The Slidell Police Department has shares a GoFundMe account that has been established for Seals family. If you would like to donate, click here.
