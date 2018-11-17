SEC Play of the Season helps give park a new makeover

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU football played a big role in giving a local park a new makeover.
DJ Chark’s punt return for a touchdown against Auburn in 2017 was voted the SEC Play of the Season, which earned BREC a $50 thousand grant to open new fields at Womack Park.
“It gives these kids an opportunity to come and play and compete, learn life skills,” said Reed Richard, BREC’s assistant superintendent of planning. “We’re really excited about it.”
The fields can be used for soccer, football, and rugby, giving more families more ways to play.
Richard says they expect to be completely finished with renovations within the next year.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.