LSU takes a break from conference play, welcomes the Owls to Tiger Stadium

On defense, the Owls are giving up 173 yards on the ground and 267 through the air. Defensive back George Nyakwol leads the team with 54 tackles, along with one interception and two pass breakups. The pass rush is led by linebacker Anthony Ekpe’s 6.5 sacks and defensive lineman Myles Adams’ four sacks. Prudy Calderon is the interception leader with four and Justin Bickham has a team high 10 pass breakups.