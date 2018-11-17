LSU, Rice: Times of interest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saturday night is LSU’s 2018 home finale and the senior class will play their last game in Tiger Stadium.
If you’re heading to campus, the events start bright and early.
Saturday, November 17, Times of Interest:
7 a.m.: Parking lots open on campus
9 a.m.: LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m.: CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
Noon - 6:30 p.m.: “Toys For Tots” Collection throughout campus
12:30 p.m.: LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m.: Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m.: Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m.: L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2 p.m.: CJ Solar band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m.: Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m.: Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m.: The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
4 p.m.: All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
4:30 p.m.: LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village
4:40 p.m.: LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:50 p.m.: Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6 p.m.: LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
6:02 p.m.: Guest Captains Presentation (Reid Ferguson, Benny Griffin)
6:07 p.m.: “Senior Tribute”
6:18 p.m.: Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:21 p.m.: Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:27 p.m.: Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
6:28 p.m.: LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m.: Rice takes the field
6:29 p.m.: Coin toss at midfield
6:32 p.m.: Kickoff: LSU vs. Rice on ESPNU
On-Field Presentations
1st Quarter BMLI Scholarship (NW 20-yard line)
End of 1st Quarter Miss LSU (NW 20-yard line)
Halftime
Golden Band from Tigerland performs with Alumni Band
