Killer wildfire, bar shooting draw Trump to California
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to visit areas impacted by the California wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)
By JONATHAN LEMIRE | November 17, 2018 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 11:38 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The killer wildfire in Northern California and the recent country-music bar shooting hundreds of miles south are drawing President Donald Trump to the state on Saturday.

He's expected to tour the scorched areas, talk with state leaders and first responders and visit with gunfire victims and their families.

The president left Washington early in the morning and isn't expected to return to the White House until well past midnight.

He plans to get a firsthand look at the devastation from the wildfire that has destroyed the town of Paradise and heavily damaged the outlying community of Magalia (muh-GAY'-lee-uh). At least 71 people have died, and authorities are trying to locate more than 1,000 people, though not all are believed missing.

