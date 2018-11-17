HOLIDAY HELPING HAND: Donations of fresh fruit needed for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Green’s is seeking residents with prolific fruit trees in their yards to offer them up for harvesting and donation, and volunteers to harvest fresh fruit during their fifth annual City Citrus Pick Event, scheduled for Saturday, December 8.
The holiday season can be especially taxing on food banks and families in need. The fruit, grown and harvested entirely by volunteers of the event, is taken directly to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, where it is distributed to families in need throughout southeast Louisiana.
“We are very thankful to Baton Rouge Green and City Citrus for putting together this pick event each year because it provides fresh donated citrus to our clients. We know that the more fresh fruits and produce we can distribute leads to better outcomes for those in need,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Baton Rouge Green will train, equip and deploy volunteers on December 8 to carefully harvest the fruit. Kids are welcome to join their parents or guardians for a family-friendly day of service.
"Our volunteers are trained not to damage the trees or the Shepard’s [residents] property. We just want our community to be good stewards of these valuable resources,” said Christopher Cooper, City Citrus Program Manager.
Residents can register their trees to be harvested for free at BatonRougeGreen.com
If your organization is seeking donations during the holiday season and would like to be apart of our “Holiday Helping Hand” series, please send an email to kevinfoster@wafb.com
