FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weather looks to be amazing this weekend. Our current warming trend continues through the weekend. Be sure to get outside at some point and enjoy.
Today, expect lots of sunshine with very comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs will close in on 70 degrees. Clear skies will remain during the evening resulting in a decent fall in temperature. If you have evening plans, like the LSU football game, then some sleeves will be in order.
Sunday will be a touch warmer with lows in the low to mid 40°s and highs in the low 70°s. You’ll need a jacket for early morning plans Sunday, but it will be short sleeves by the afternoon. A few showers will return to the forecast late Monday as our next weak cold front approaches. The front pushes through on Tuesday, allowing for a few lingering showers.
On both days, rain chances will stay in the scattered category. Wednesday will be dry as we await our next storm system. Model uncertainty remains for Thanksgiving into the weekend beyond. Right now we keep a 40 percent mention of showers in the Thanksgiving Day forecast.
As of now it appears the best chance for rain will come during the morning hours, but with forecast confidence not very high that could shift in the near future. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers during Black Friday and into the following weekend.
Finally during the day Sunday, a cold front will push through clearing things out and bringing a bit of a cool down as we head back to work/school.
