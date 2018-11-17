FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weather to end the weekend will be beautiful.
It won’t be as cold Sunday morning, but it will still be chilly with early morning temps in the low to mid 40°s. You’ll be shedding the jackets for short sleeves by afternoon as highs climb to 70° under partly cloudy skies. We stay dry to close out the weekend.
A weak cold front arrives late Monday into Early Tuesday.
There won’t be a lot of moisture for this front to work with so most stay dry.
Expect a few scattered showers Monday evening and night with a lingering shower early Tuesday morning. We dry out Tuesday afternoon with only a slight cool down.
Another storm system looks to arrive Thanksgiving morning. Scattered to numerous showers are expected with maybe a rumble or two of thunder closer to the coast. We still don’t have perfect model agreement, but the models are hinting that the brunt of the rains will pass to the south in the Gulf of Mexico. What rains that do occur inland look to be during the morning hours. This means lunch and dinner plans appear to be dry for just about everyone at this time.
Black Friday shoppers will see cool temperatures with mainly dry conditions. By the following weekend the models do not have good agreement. For now the forecast is low confidence.
Right now we keep Saturday dry here and in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic. Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms return Monday into Tuesday as a stronger cold front arrives.
