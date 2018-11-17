Driver killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash

ADDIS, LA (WAFB) - A Zachary man died in a Friday crash in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the deadly crash involving two vehicles on LA Hwy 1, south of Addis, at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Delandro L. Henderson, 33, of Zachary died in the crash.
Troopers learned Henderson was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 1. At the same time, Aradundell Parker, 42, of Baton Rouge, was driving northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2002 International truck/trailer.
LSP said Parker stopped his International in the right lane for a railroad crossing. As he approached the stopped International from the rear, Henderson tried to change from the right lane to the left. However, his vehicle struck the back of the trailer.
Henderson, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
Troopers are determining whether Henderson was impaired while driving. A toxicology sample taken from Henderson is being submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Parker, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the crash. Troopers believe he was not impaired during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
