Charles Howell III clings to 1-shot lead at Sea Island

Charles Howell III clings to 1-shot lead at Sea Island
Charles Howell III hits off the third tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Stephen B. Morton)
By DOUG FERGUSON | November 17, 2018 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 3:48 PM

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Charles Howell III had a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead Saturday in the RSM Classic, along with a reminder that winning for the first time in more than 11 years won't be easy.

With two quick birdies, Howell stretched his lead to five shots.

By the end of the third round, his lead was down to one shot over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Champ and Jason Gore, who each shot 66 and made up ground on the back nine of the Seaside course at Sea Island.

Howell was at 16-under 194 as he tries to end 332 starts on the PGA Tour without winning.

Champ is trying to win for the second time this fall.

Charles Howell III watches his chip shot onto the second green during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Charles Howell III watches his chip shot onto the second green during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP)

Webb Simpson shot a 63 and was only three shots behind.

___

Cameron Champ drives his ball off the third tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Cameron Champ drives his ball off the third tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP)

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jason Gore hits a chip shot onto the second green during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jason Gore hits a chip shot onto the second green during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP)
Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, watches his drive off the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, watches his drive off the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP)