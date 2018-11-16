YOUR TURN: What are you thankful for this November?

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - All throughout November it’s Your Turn to share with us what you are thankful for.
This week is so special and shows us healing is in the air!
Felecia Reeves Neyland writes: “I’m thankful for St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. They are saving my granddaughter’s life.”
Julie Tuminello posted : “I am thankful for the precious donor that gave my son two new beautiful pink lungs.”
Stacey Sanders Wascom adds she is thankful for “the report we got yesterday from MD Anderson that my husband’s scans were clear - He has been sarcoma free for 18 months!”
And Elizabeth Ann Williams Terrio writes: “I am thankful that our life has returned to normal after the August 2016 flood caused complete restoration of our home. It was a struggle we never hope to go through again but we survived & are stronger for the ordeal. Thank you friends, family & God for helping through all of it.”
While it’s great to celebrate all of these blessings throughout our community, we know there are plenty of people who will struggle with all sorts of things this holiday season.
Just know you are not alone. And finally, Ashley Dorsey-Foster sums it up this way- she is thankful for: “Grace and mercy. Family and friends. Peace. Health. Love.”
