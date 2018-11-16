Woman arrested in 3rd DWI offense after crash in Central

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - A Central woman was charged with her third DWI offense after a crash sent her and a victim to the hospital, according to documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.
On August 16, 2018, at around 9: 10 p.m., officers with the Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wax Road near Magnolia Blossom Avenue. Officers learned that Crystal Young, 35, had driven her vehicle across the center line, which struck another vehicle head-on and then rolled into a ditch.
The Central Fire Department had to extricate Young and the other driver from their vehicles.
Young told a responding officer that she drank “a lot” of beer before the crash.
Both drivers had injuries from the crash and were transported to Our Lady of the Lake hospital for treatment. Young had several broken bones and the other driver had a broken foot.
Officers learned Young’s blood alcohol content was .296%, which is twice over the legal limit for driving under the influence.
Young’s previous DWI offenses were in December 2005 and February 2011.
