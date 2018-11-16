Tickfaw man accused of shooting, killing his wife

TICKFAW, LA (WAFB) - A Tickfaw man has been arrested in connection with his wife’s death, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a statement that deputies arrested Walter Albert, 33, of Tickfaw, on November 15.
Albert is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Sabrina Anderson, 25, of Tickfaw.
Edwards said deputies received a call from the Tickfaw Police Department that Albert had walked into the police department and told officers he had killed his wife.
Deputies and paramedics responded to Albert’s home on Ed Brown Road in Tickfaw and found Anderson shot in the head inside of a silver sedan.
Anderson was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Edwards said deputies conducted an investigation that confirmed Anderson was Albert’s wife and that Albert was " indeed responsible for her death."
Albert was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.