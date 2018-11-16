Spine Hospital of LA wins national patient satisfaction award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center has been named a 2018 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey.
The award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have consistently achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience following fa federal survey of random adult patients after discharge.
The survey contains a series of questions about a patients’ hospital experiences (communication with nurses and doctors, the responsiveness of hospital staff, the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment, pain management, communication about medicines, discharge information, overall rating of hospital, and would they recommend the hospital.
“The Spine Hospital has developed a history of award-winning care, of which we are so blessed and proud. We have been recognized yet again at a national level,” said Robert D. Blair, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Spine Hospital of Louisiana.
“Our staff’s never-ending quest to raise the bar for our patients is truly remarkable. Knowing our valued patients generate these scores, is what makes this so meaningful. We are so very thankful that we can provide relief and exceptional spine and pain management services to Baton Rouge and beyond.”
2018 marks the 4th time in the past five years that SHOLA has earned the prestigious Guardian of Excellence Award.
