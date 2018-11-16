Southern University students experience dangers of smartphone use while driving

AT&T is giving students like Dabney a chance to see what really happens when they take their eyes off the road. The 3-minute virtual reality experience puts students in the driver’s seat. AT&T Field Manager Kylie Sherlock explains the scenario they’re experiencing in the virtual reality headset. “You’re behind the wheel of the car, driving around the city, and your phone will go off and cause a distraction. Then you get a notification. When you look down at it, a crash happens in front of you,” Sherlock said.