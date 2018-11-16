Second shooting in one night reported on Avenue E

By Rachael Thomas | November 15, 2018 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The second shooting of the night for Baton Rouge has been reported on Avenue E.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 near Avenue E and Elmer Avenue. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

We’ll update this story when we know more.

Earlier in the night, just before 5 p.m., was person was seriously injured in a shooting on Sherwood Street.

