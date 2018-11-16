OLOL nurse shares personal story about Children’s Hospital

After her pediatrician recommended keeping an eye on Hadley overnight, it was clear something was rattling in her lungs. The next morning, Hadley was sent to the ER to see some of her mom’s colleagues. “There’s like a ticking time bomb,” said pediatric emergency medicine specialist, Dr. Chris Woodward. “They have this object in there, in their bronchus, it’s somewhere in their lungs and at any moment, it can be coughed up and it can obstruct their airway and that becomes a big problem.”