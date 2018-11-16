Ochsner Baton Rouge earns ‘A’ for patient safety

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge (OMCBR) was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade.
The designation recognizes Ochsner Baton Rouge’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.
“We place our emphasis on always putting patients first,” said OMCBR CEO Eric McMillen. “Everyone is so proud to be Baton Rouge’s top A-rated hospital for the past several years. We strive for innovation and our use of digital medicine is unmatched in Louisiana.”
In addition to its full-service hospital off I-12, Ochsner is excited to open a new short-stay surgical hospital in 2019, located off I-10 between the Mall of Louisiana and Siegen exits (Ochsner Medical Complex – High Grove).
OMCBR has an impressive track record of consistent and measurable quality, earning its seventh consecutive Leapfrog “A” grade.
OMCBR earned recognition on the prestigious 2018 IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals list and is the only hospital in Louisiana among Becker’s 2018 edition of 100 Great Community Hospitals. The facility has been named a Distinguished Hospital for Clinical Excellence by Healthgrades and earned the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award each year since 2015.
“Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grades recognize hospitals like Ochsner Baton Rouge that focus on advancing patient safety. This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
“Hospitals that earn an A Hospital Safety Grade deserve to be recognized for their efforts in preventing medical harm and errors.”
Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
