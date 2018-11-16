Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay

Dozens of transgender women and gay men traveling with the Central American migrant caravan wait in line to receive a number as part of the process to apply for asylum in the United States, at the border in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Arriving ahead of the bulk of the Central American migrant caravan, dozens of transgender women and gay men added their names to a book and were given numbers Thursday, with the hope of requesting asylum in the U.S. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP)