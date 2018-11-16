Mid City Merchants presents White Light Night 2018

Information provided by the Mid City Merchants
In the Mid City Art & Design Cultural District, an evening to celebrate local art and music take at White Light Night on Friday.
Meet the artists behind some of the latest trends in the city, and enjoy live music while you shop and eat in the best establishments the area has to offer.
The festival is free as well as complimentary transportation.
For those who choose to ride over walk, shuttle service will take you up and down the festival between Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
Use of ride share apps such as Uber & Lyft is encouraged the night of the event.
Proceeds from the art festival will help purchase public art for the Mid-City area of Baton Rouge.
All purchases of original art are subject to zero city sales tax if purchased in the Mid-City cultural district.
For information, please email info@midcitymerchants.org or check out Mid-City Merchants Facebook page for more details.
