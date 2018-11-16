LSU School of Social Work alongside partners establish National Suicidology Training Center

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
LSU’s National Suicidology Training Center (NSTC) is expected to launch before the end of the year to increase training and research for suicide prevention, as well as offer intervention, and to help those struggling after losing someone to suicide.
The LSU School of Social Work partnered with the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center Inc. (BRCIC) to establish the new program.
“I am pleased to begin this collaboration which will allow us to utilize the expertise of the LSU School of Social Work faculty and staff, and the BRCIC training staff to develop this training center. Part of our mission will be assisting BRCIC to launch the National Suicidology Training Center,” said Wesley T. Church, the director of the LSU School of Social Work.
The training centers will provide and attract national and international instructors who are leaders in their fields.
TRAINING EVENTS
- Professional training
- Innovative suicide intervention approaches
- Treatment
- Ongoing social work development
“I could not be prouder of this collaboration. I have served as executive director of the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center Inc., which has a nearly five-decade history of developing intellectual property and an international reputation for innovation in all areas of suicidology,” said Frank R. Campbell, LCSW, C.T. who will serve as chair of the NSTC steering committee. Campbell is also an LSU School of Social Work alumnus and past president of the American Association of Suicidology.
