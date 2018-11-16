LSU School of Social Work alongside partners establish National Suicidology Training Center

“I could not be prouder of this collaboration. I have served as executive director of the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center Inc., which has a nearly five-decade history of developing intellectual property and an international reputation for innovation in all areas of suicidology,” said Frank R. Campbell, LCSW, C.T. who will serve as chair of the NSTC steering committee. Campbell is also an LSU School of Social Work alumnus and past president of the American Association of Suicidology.