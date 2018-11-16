KIRAN: Are there double standards in discipline for some BRPD officers?

In 2016, the 9News Investigators found 24 different days where Ned allegedly double dipped and charged taxpayers $843.60 for time he did not work. Then in 2017, there were another 27 instances in which he received $932.40 that it appears he should not have. In total, that’s 51 different times we found for a total of $1,776. Compare that to the money involving the other two officers: Martinez' at nearly $435 and Strahan’s roughly $840. Strahan was suspended for 65 days, Martinez was suspended for 80 days, and Ned was suspended for 20 days. Strahan and Martinez were also demoted in rank from sergeant to corporal. Ned was not demoted. Those two cases happened while Jonny Dunnam was interim chief of police. “I felt like sending a strong message at that point to the supervisors that they should be held accountable and held to a higher standard and by demoting them, would send that message,” said Dunnam.