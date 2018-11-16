BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Affordable Pharmacy is partnering with New Hope Baptist Church to host a free Community Health Fair.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, diabetes and HIV/AIDS are generally higher in the African American community.
The fair is being held Saturday November 17, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The goal is to raise health awareness and knowledge of services available to the community.
The public will have access to free health screenings and informational sessions. An obstacle course provided by GymFit, live entertainment, free food from Boil & Roux, Chill & Geaux sno-balls and more for everyone to enjoy.
There will also be a number of vendors from the community such a, Baton Rouge Fire Department Aetna, Ochsner Medical Center, Open Health Care Clinic, Care South Clinic, Louisiana Health Connection, EBR Council on Aging, mobile library, mobile food truck, HIV & STD testing, EBR Mosquito Control & Abatement and other health related services.
The event is free to the public.
