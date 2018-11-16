FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny weekend on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A number of WAFB neighborhoods to the north and east of the Capital City experienced a brief, light freeze again Friday morning, but sunshine warmed things up quickly across the area, with temperatures climbing into the 60s under the sunshine for the afternoon.
Friday evening will be a nice one under mainly clear skies, but it will be cool, with temperatures slipping down into the 40s for the evening.
Saturday morning opens with mainly clear skies and not as cold as the past two mornings, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40° for metro Baton Rouge. Get set for mostly sunny skies through the day with highs in the upper 60s the near 70° - still a tad below normal, but feeling good with all the sunshine.
Sunday’s forecast is good looking too under fair to partly cloudy skies with a morning start in the mid 40s and an afternoon high again around 70°.
A weak front will slip through the region late Sunday into Monday. We do not anticipate any rainfall with the front’s passage, but temperatures will cool a bit for Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be cooler still on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. In addition, we will add in a 30 percent chance of showers for Tuesday as well.
Wednesday looks dry with a high in the mid 60s.
The outlook for Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, remains split among our main extended-range models. For the time being, we will continue to carry scattered showers in the Thursday forecast as we await better agreement between the extended forecast guidance.
The First Alert Forecast for next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (November 23 to 25) calls for isolated to scattered rains each day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.
