FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning with clear skies

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is indeed another chilly November morning, but not quite as cold as yesterday when the first light freeze of the season occurred. Your early out-the-door includes clear skies, light winds and temperatures, generally speaking, in the mid 30s.
Enjoy a return of sunshine today, southerly winds and warming into the low to mid 60s. Overnight, clear and cool and a low of 40 degrees. Tomorrow and Sunday look forward to a superb forecast for the weekend before Thanksgiving, plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70 degrees. Great weather news!
