Driver killed in crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities have identified a driver who died in a Thursday night crash on Florida Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD detectives said, at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Farrow Vincent, 37, crashed into a traffic signal pole while traveling eastbound in the 9500 block of Florida Boulevard.
Vincent, who was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon, had died at the scene, police said.
Police believe speed and the condition of the driver are factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
