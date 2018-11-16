Donaldsonville man arrested for residential contractor fraud

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Donaldsonville man was arrested and charged with residential contractor fraud after he failed to complete repairs for a home in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to probable cause documents obtained by WAFB on Friday, a homeowner contacted authorities on September 27, 2018 about a fraud complaint. The homeowner told authorities he hired a contractor, Paul Bryant, who owned Bryant Building and Construction, Inc, after the 2016 historic floods damaged his home.
The homeowner said he got into a “turn key” residential home improvement contract with Bryant, agreeing to pay him $82,953.20 to repair his home.
Bryant’s work crew installed hardwood flooring and repaired the walls of the home. However, crews started working less frequently at the home, reportedly only coming in a few days a month.
In May 2017, the homeowner contacted Bryant about being paid the final contract payment of $25,000. Bryant claimed he did not receive the payment. The homeowner wrote a check for that payment on May 5, 2017 and realized that he had already paid the full amount for the contract.
The homeowner told authorities that there was still unfinished work after the final payment was made.
Bryant had refunded only $20,000 of the $25,000 payment on May 10, 2017. The homeowner confronted Bryant, saying he still needed the $5,000 refunded to him. Documents say Bryant refused to pay, leading the homeowner to file a suit against Bryant in small claims court.
The homeowner was awarded back the $5,000 in a default judgement on April 3, 2018. Bryant did not show up to court to defend that claim against him.
For the investigation, the homeowner provided photos and receipts of items purchased to finish the repair on his home. Bryant reportedly left Louisiana in August 2017 to do construction work in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.
The homeowner said he found unfinished framing work and severe mold growing under the flooring installed by Bryant’s crews. The entire flooring had to be removed, costing an additional $19,544 for the homeowner.
After he filed a complaint with the Louisiana Board of Contractors, the homeowner learned that Bryant did not have a residential contractor license. In addition, he learned Bryant was not allowed to enter a residential reconstruction contract if the undertaking exceeded $75,000 since.
Authorities contacted Bryant, who claimed the local news put out a public service announcement saying the contractor board waived the need for contractors to have a residential license in East Baton Rouge Parish following 2016 floods.
Bryant was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.
