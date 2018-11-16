1 dead after shooting in Ethel; 1 other injured

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting in East Feliciana Parish Thursday night.
The incident happened Thursday, November 15 on Deer Creek Lane in Ethel. Sheriff Jeff Travis confirms one person is dead. Emergency officials say one other person was also injured and transported to a local hospital. That person was shot in the back, emergency officials say.
A family member who contacted WAFB says her son, Danny Rogers, was killed, and her daughter, Wyneshia Rogers, was shot in this incident.
No other details are currently available.
OTHER SHOOTINGS THURSDAY NIGHT
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.