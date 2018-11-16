Congressional challenger files complaint against former employer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Justin DeWitt has filed a complaint with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office against his former employer, the SJB Group, that asks the office to investigate whether DeWitt was fired for running for office.
“I’m bringing forth something that was put into place to protect people and that’s what laws are for,” DeWitt said. “I’m confident that what we present should be looked at and we’ll see where it goes.”
DeWitt, the party-endorsed Democrat who ran against U.S. Representative Garret Graves this election season, says his employer fired him before he could return to work after Election Day.
DeWitt says his supervisor at the SJB Group told him he would be laid off because the company was “downsizing" and because he had “performed poorly” in the last year, but DeWitt says he was the only person laid off, adding he had received a positive performance review and pay raise in July.
“I’ve thought about it from every angle, trying to see it from other perspectives,” DeWitt said Monday. “All the angles I can come up with, either it’s politically motivated or they’re completely horrible and clumsy with the way they do their business.”
DeWitt worked as a surveyor’s supervisor for the SJB Group, which has managed construction projects across the state since the 1950s. Since he was laid off, the company has posted a job opening for a different position on its LinkedIn page.
DeWitt says most of his coworkers and supervisors disagree with his political platform, but he says he never got into debates at the workplace. “If this is politically motivated, that’s cowardly and exactly why I wanted to run for office, to stop things like that," he said.
DeWitt says he took eight approved vacation days to run the final stretch of his campaign. He was laid off November 8.
SJB President Wilfred Barry, a registered Republican, declined to comment.
DeWitt approached the district attorney with a trio of statutes meant to protect workers from political discrimination in the workplace. He says he wondered if his former employer cut him loose to strengthen their bid for projects that Graves could secure for Louisiana.
Graves does not play a role in selecting the bid for any state contracts.
Attorney Jill Craft, who is not representing DeWitt, says the statutes were probably created to prevent employers from swaying their employees' votes. Craft also says Louisiana has some of the strongest worker protection laws in the country.
“We don’t want to stifle, stymie, or stop people from political expression,” Craft said. “Louisiana made a conscious decision to encourage that kind of expression.”
Craft says there are not many rulings using the statutes DeWitt presented, noting, however, one Jefferson Parish case from the 1980s that’s strikingly similar to DeWitt’s. A judge awarded the employee in that case damages, ruling the employee was fired because he jeopardized the business’s contracts with a local school board by running for office.
“There’s a lot of gray area in a case like this and in any case that involves discrimination against somebody because they’ve asserted a right or are a part of a particular class," she said. “These cases take a very long time, and they ultimately turn on the credibility of your client and the evidence.”
The statute operates under criminal procedure, but leaves room for civil lawsuits. DeWitt says several lawyers have offered to represent him if he decides to sue.
