Coach of Walker High School girl’s basketball team suspended for alleged recruiting violations

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - The head coach of the Walker High School girl’s basketball team has been suspended for alleged recruiting violations, according to a statement from Livingston Parish Public School system.
Superintendent Rick Wentzel said Coach Korey Arnold had been suspended by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Arnold will be suspended for one calendar year, from Nov. 12, 2018 to Nov. 12, 2019.
Wentzel said Assistant Coach Hannah Fohne will assume head coaching duties of the Walker High School girls’ basketball team.
Fohne is a former Walker High School girls’ basketball standout who played collegiate basketball at University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“We are working with our Walker High School administrators as they make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a positive direction for the team and the school as a whole,” Wentzel said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.