Christmas Gumbo Run planned to promote health and giving back

The Hornet Professional Academy Consortium (PAC) is hosting the inaugural North Baton Rouge Christmas Gumbo 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk.
The event is part of the Hornet PAC Advisory Board’s effort to encourage unity, health and fitness in the North Baton Rouge community.
CHRISTMAS GUMBO RUN
- Saturday, December 15
- 9 a.m. - 1-Mile
- 9:30 a.m. - 5K
- 10 a.m. - Awards and gumbo
You can sign-up online or call 225-775-3715.
Participant fees start at $35 per person. A fee of $300 will cover 10 entries. The entry for students and teachers is just $20. Proceeds benefit the go toward providing holiday gifts, toys, and groceries to the needy.
