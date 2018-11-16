Christmas Gumbo Run planned to promote health and giving back

(Childers, Allison)
By Allison Childers | November 16, 2018 at 2:26 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 2:47 PM

The Hornet Professional Academy Consortium (PAC) is hosting the inaugural North Baton Rouge Christmas Gumbo 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk.

The event is part of the Hornet PAC Advisory Board’s effort to encourage unity, health and fitness in the North Baton Rouge community.

CHRISTMAS GUMBO RUN

  • Saturday, December 15
  • 9 a.m. - 1-Mile
  • 9:30 a.m. - 5K
  • 10 a.m. - Awards and gumbo

You can sign-up online or call 225-775-3715.

Participant fees start at $35 per person. A fee of $300 will cover 10 entries. The entry for students and teachers is just $20. Proceeds benefit the go toward providing holiday gifts, toys, and groceries to the needy.

