CAHS campaign encourages cabinet clean out to prevent overdose and addiction

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Capital Area Human Services (CAHS) is encouraging people in the Greater Baton Rouge Area to clean out their medicine cabinets and drop off expired and unused medications at a nearby secure prescription drug drop box.
“The campaign is a critical prevention initiative as part of the community-wide response plan to the opioid epidemic,” said Dr. Jan Kasofsky, executive director of CAHS.
BE A HERO, GET TO ZERO
- Dispose of expired medicines or unused prescription drugs
- Avoid keeping prescription painkillers or sedatives around “just in case”
- Never sell or share prescription drugs
- Safely store medications out of reach of children, teens and pets
“Studies show that 54% of people who abuse or misuse prescription drugs get those medications in their home or from friends. It’s important to regularly clean out your medicine cabinet of unused medications so they are not accessible,” said Vivian Gettys, prevention division director of CAHS.
A list of secure medication drop off sites available year round in the Greater Baton Rouge area is available here. The service is free at all locations and no questions are asked.
For more information on the campaign or how to get involved, contact Vivian Gettys with CAHS at 225-922-2700, or visit www.BeAHero-GetToZero.org.
Capital Area Human Services provides mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disability services in the Greater Baton Rouge region. Visit www.realhelpbr.com for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.