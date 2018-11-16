BRPD to assign more detectives to prevent violent crimes after string of deadly shootings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - More detectives will be on the streets soon following a recent string of violent crimes in the city, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday.
During a press conference on Friday, Police Chief Murphy Paul fervently urged the community to continue to call the police department to help solve homicide cases in the city. While last summer was the safest the city has experienced in a longtime, Murphy says the number of homicides that happened in November has the department “concerned.”
Murphy said the city has seen a 20 percent increase of shots fired in past seven days and ten homicides so far in November. He says that more than 50 percent of the violent crime incidents either happened in someone’s yard or in their home. Drug activity and retaliatory killings were the causes of the incidents, Murphy said.
In addition to urging the community to report suspicious activity to police, BRPD is assigning additional detectives to help officers tackle street crime in the city’s criminal “hot zones.” The department also announced there will be an operation to fight street crime in December.
“In our line of work, sometimes we experience events or occurrences that remain with us. That are forever stained in our hearts.” Murphy said before he brought up the killing of a 6-year-old boy who was shot by a 13-year-old. “And when I was on that scene, all what we have to think about is our babies. I have four sons that are around the same age as that teenager.
“And I can’t explain the mixed emotions that I had when I witnessed the tears of a mother, because she knew she would never see her baby alive again. I can’t explain the emotions of the grandmother. The blank stare that she had. The fear in her eyes. The confusion in her eyes. Realizing that her 13-year-old grandbaby just committed a horrific act.”
He said that after working that incident, Murphy cancelled attending the Saints and LSU games so he could spend the weekend with his sons.
Paul advises the public to secure their firearms and keep them out of children’s reach. He says stolen guns should be reported immediately to police, and that keeping your lights on around your house and talking with your neighbors are ways to stay vigilant against crime.
The press conference comes after two people died in a shooting near Avenue E and Elmer Avenue. Another person was seriously injured last night in another shooting near Sherwood Street and N Foster Drive.
