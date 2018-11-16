Baton Rouge man arrested for burglary at Salvation Army in Gonzales

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of burglarizing a Salvation Army thrift store in Gonzales.
According to a Friday release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abraham Chambers, 49, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a smash-and-grab at the Salvation Army thrift store on Bayou Narcisse Road.
Deputies said they found that the front glass door was shattered and the cash register was missing. They learned that Chambers borrowed a pickup truck and then drove it to the Salvation Army.
Detectives said Chambers was in the Salvation Army’s rehabilitation program and had worked for the business about a year ago.
Chambers was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Wednesday and was charged with simple burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and criminal trespass.
