Baton Rouge General earns ‘A’ for patient safety

Baton Rouge General (BRG) again received an ‘A’ for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. Only 20 hospitals in Louisiana and two in East Baton Rouge Parish received an ‘A’ rating in the fall report.
This is the seventh year in a row for Baton Rouge General to receive an ‘A’ from the Leapfrog Group.
“This designation reflects a culture that is obsessed with preventing errors, catching near misses and continuously improving,” said Dr. Kenny Cole, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at BRG. “Our ability to keep patients safe means more than any award - it can mean the difference between life and death.”
Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades program reviews the outcomes and processes of more than 2,500 facilities across the country and generates a report card for each, with an A, B, C, D or F letter grade, indicating the hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.
BRG also received the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades in 2018 and was named in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for Overall Medical Care by CareChex in 2017.
