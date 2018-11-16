Ascension Parish president recognizes Eagle Scout for work with veteran graves

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - At the last parish council meeting, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa recognized Joseph Lambert, 15, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
Lambert is a member of Troop 65 in Gonzales. At the meeting, he led those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Joseph is the son of Kevin and Michelle Lambert and achieved his new rank on Oct. 4. Joseph attends St. Amant High School, where he is a member of the ROTC Drill Team. He has earned 36 merit badges.
Joseph was recognized in part for his project involving identifying and locating the grave sites of veterans buried in Cornerview Cemetery in Gonzales. Joseph identified 88 veterans' graves from all branches of the military, including 26 Civil War veterans. He worked to install a concrete bench and marker to honor all veterans buried at the cemetery.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. The title of Eagle Scout is for life... “Once an Eagle Scout, always an Eagle Scout.”
