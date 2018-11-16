APSO shares appreciation for successful health fair

By Allison Childers | November 16, 2018 at 4:41 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing appreciation to the community for coming together for a well attended health fair.

Sheriff Leland Falcon expressed gratitude to all the health care professionals who participated in this week’s community agency vendor presentations, health screening and flu shot program, including Assumption Community Hospital, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and the Rural Health Clinic for their contributions.

