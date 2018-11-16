Another WBR inmate escapes

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Another inmate has escaped custody in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Officials say Kovaria Williams, 32, escaped Wednesday night around 10 p.m. He reportedly jumped on top of a shed behind the work release center and scaled a fence to the property next door and disappeared.
Williams was set to be released October 20, 2019. Williams became a trustee on August 8, but had not received his work duties yet. He was previously charged with aggravated assault out of East Baton Rouge Parish, but was currently incarcerated for a probation revocation. He was transferred from Catahoula Parish to West Baton Rouge Parish in June.
OTHER RECENT INMATE ESCAPES IN WBR PARISH:
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.