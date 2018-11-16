Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman’s generous tip to waitress goes viral

Information via Sports Illustrated

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman’s generous tip to waitress goes viral
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke)
November 16, 2018 at 5:07 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 6:01 AM

(WAFB) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman recently surprised a waitress with a $500 tip after his group of friends ordered a round of waters.

The backstory: Bregman wanted to help out someone who was going through a rough time and called the establishment he was going to ahead of time. The owner or manager told him about a specific waitress who had her car broken into that day.

Bregman concocted a plan where they’d sit at one of her tables, order waters and then come up with an emergency, forcing them to leave the restaurant. However, the slugger would drop $500 in cash on the table before departing.

The generous act brought the waitress to tears and made for a great video.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.