Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman’s generous tip to waitress goes viral

(WAFB) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman recently surprised a waitress with a $500 tip after his group of friends ordered a round of waters.
The backstory: Bregman wanted to help out someone who was going through a rough time and called the establishment he was going to ahead of time. The owner or manager told him about a specific waitress who had her car broken into that day.
Bregman concocted a plan where they’d sit at one of her tables, order waters and then come up with an emergency, forcing them to leave the restaurant. However, the slugger would drop $500 in cash on the table before departing.
The generous act brought the waitress to tears and made for a great video.
