Zach Ertz on record-setting pace for tight ends

DREW'S DAY: Drew Brees threw his 509th touchdown pass to move past Brett Favre for second on the all-time list. Peyton Manning is first with 539. Tom Brady has 505. Brees also completed 22 of 25 passes (88 percent) in New Orleans' 51-14 win at Cincinnati. His 77.3 completion percentage this season is better than his record-setting mark of 72 percent last year.