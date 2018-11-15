Water heaters recalled due to fire hazard

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The A. O. Smith company is issuing a voluntary recall of water heaters due to a fire hazard.
The first recall affects the Residential Ultra-Low NOx Water Heaters in 30-, 40-, and 50-gallon sizes, and the 30-gallon A.O. Smith brand model G6-UT303NV.
The company says the heaters' flame arrestor can fail to work properly and pose a fire hazard when the units are installed on a wood or other combustible surface.
The Ultra-Low NOx heaters were manufactured between April 2011 and August 2016. Fortune reports these heaters make up a majority of the recall.
The 30-gallon A.O. Smith brand model G6-UT303NV was manufactured between February 2018 to April 2018, and was sold at Lowe’s stores in California.
According to Fortune, more than 600,000 water heaters are included in the recall.
A. O. Smith says those with these water heaters in their home should immediately turn them off and stop using them. The company can be contacted to arrange for a free repair.
If you purchased Whirlpool, U.S. Craftmaster, American Water Heater, State, Reliance, A. O. Smith or Kenmore-brand heater, check to see if your heater is affected.
