WANTED: Man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities in Baton Rouge are actively looking for a man wanted for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend.
Bryan Keith Williams, 26, is wanted for battery of a dating partner (pregnant victim - Gwen’s Law applies).
Officials say on May 29, while arguing with his girlfriend, Williams reportedly hit the victim multiple times. The victim was eight months pregnant at the time.
Gwen’s Law permits courts to order a defendant jailed without bail when the person is charged with a felony against a dating partner or family or household member. The law comes from the case of Gwen Salley of Desoto Parish, who was killed in 2014 by her husband while he was out on bail.
Williams is described as a black male 5′ 5″ tall, weighing about 180 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 plus the message to 274637.
