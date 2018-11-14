VIDEO: Brandon Marshall practices with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He hopes to finally march into the NFL playoffs after 13 seasons in the league. But first, he’s going to have run with his new teammates.
Brandon Marshall hit the field Wednesday (video). Here’s the first look at the newest wide receiver for the Saints.
Marshall was signed by the Saints after Dez Bryant went down with an Achilles tear on Friday. He was placed on injured reserve. He underwent surgery on Tuesday.
Marshall played six games for the Seahawks this season before getting cut. Marshall has also played for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears Jets, and Giants.
