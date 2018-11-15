Timberwolves end Pelicans three-game winning streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans three-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. A 107-100 loss, evened the Pels record to 7-7.
E’Twaun Moore led New Orleans in scoring with 31 points. Anthony Davis poured in 29 points with a 11 rebounds.
The Pelicans trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter. New Orleans recovered, taking the lead 96-94 in the fourth quarter. Minnesota went on a 13-4 run to end the contest.
Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Timberwolves (6-9) with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
New Orleans returns home to face the Knicks Friday night.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.