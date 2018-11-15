Teen arrested on burglary, drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager on burglary, trespassing, and drug charges.
Officials with APSO say Cayden Dupree, 18, of Prairieville, is facing six counts of simple burglary, five counts of attempted simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and possession of marijuana.
On Thursday, November 15, deputies responded to Autumnview Drive about a man pulling on card door handles in the area. Deputies arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Dupree, with a backpack and several stolen items from vehicles in the area.
At this time, no bond has been set.
