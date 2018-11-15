Sunshine Bridge repairs progressing, according to latest update; work still expected to be complete in Jan. 2019

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Crews are making progress in getting the Sunshine Bridge repaired and reopened, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Officials announced Thursday workers are now jacking the bridge to relieve the structure. They added the lower chord that was damaged has been removed. The plan is to use intense heat to straighten the remaining parts beginning this weekend.
“We continue to see major progress this week on the Sunshine Bridge repairs as we have begun the process of returning the structure to its original geometry,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “To ensure the safety of our construction crews, we remain in constant contact with the Coast Guard to ensure that passing vessels maintain a low speed. So far, we haven’t needed to implement any restrictions on river traffic.”
According to DOTD, the replacement chord is being fabricated and will be installed next week.
Officials reported they are also reviewing plans for secondary repairs that are necessary for the work to be completed.
