Sportsline Player of the Week: Parkview Athlete Dustin Philippe

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The high school football player of the week after the first round of the playoffs took us to Parkview Baptist School.
It seemed as if nothing could go right for the Eagles.
“Hey, we’re playing fine,” said head coach Jay Mayet. “Relax. Let’s get back to the fundamentals.”
Midway through the third quarter, they’d do just that. Dustin Philippe called his own number, seizing the momentum.
"I didn’t expect to have a 50-yard touchdown run, but when I saw the hole open, I just run,” said Philippe, who plays quarterback, running back, and strong safety. “I didn’t want anyone to catch me.”
In the end, Philippe contributed to three of the Eagles' four unanswered touchdowns in a 35-16 playoff win.
“You know, once we felt like we were going to get some movement and get some scores and finish some drives, I think that gave us a lot of confidence,” Mayet added.
He considers himself more of a runner than a passer, but it’s not that shocking, considering that coaches didn’t even plan for Philippe to play from under center.
“I started off the season at running back, but with all the injuries we’ve had, they moved me to quarterback and I’ve just tried to do the best I could for the team,” Philippe explained.
“Super, super kid, good leader. He’s a 3.9 student, over a 30 on his ACT. I mean, he’s what you ask for,” said Mayet.
WAFB is proud to present Parkview Baptist with our Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of senior athlete, Dustin Philippe.
