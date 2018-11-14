The Saints entire starting offensive line limited in practice Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints entire projected starting offensive line for Sunday’s game was limited in practice Wednesday.
Andrus Peat (hip), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Max Unger (non-injury realated), Larry Warford (non-injury related), and Jermon Bushrod (non-injury related) were all limited Wednesday. I was reported this morning that starting left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) could miss a month. Bushrod will be starting in Armstead’s place against the Eagles.
Austin Carr (knee) and Tyeler Davison were also limited in the workout.
Marcus Davenort (toe) missed Wednesday’s practice. The rookie could return by the end of November.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.